AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,251 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,251 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of AtriCure worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth $40,422,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,736,000 after purchasing an additional 581,843 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,681,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $81,556,000 after purchasing an additional 575,605 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth $9,126,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in AtriCure by 38.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 720,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,923,000 after acquiring an additional 200,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In other AtriCure news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $84,245.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,907.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATRC opened at $27.05 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $116.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AtriCure from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

