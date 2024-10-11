AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 42,294 Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,294 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Janus International Group worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBI. Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Janus International Group by 73.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 101,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

JBI stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $248.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 12.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,075. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBI. Benchmark reduced their target price on Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Janus International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

