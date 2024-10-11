AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,495 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,701 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 611.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Shell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $68.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.64 and its 200 day moving average is $70.86. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

