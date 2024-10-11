AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) by 436.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,836 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth $12,849,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 89.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,103,000 after purchasing an additional 198,177 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 233.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 174,800 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 16.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 682,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,520,000 after purchasing an additional 94,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter worth $3,243,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DBD. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CFO Thomas S. Timko purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,557.49. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur bought 1,150 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.58 per share, with a total value of $46,667.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 24,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,551.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas S. Timko acquired 1,400 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $54,194.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,557.49. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,650 shares of company stock worth $141,935 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $44.86 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.38 and a 12-month high of $47.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.86.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Diebold Nixdorf had a return on equity of 226.25% and a net margin of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $939.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

