AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 25,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 582.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Stock Down 1.8 %

Regency Centers stock opened at $69.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.21. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $75.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.76.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 27.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,105.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,503,930. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on REG

About Regency Centers

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.