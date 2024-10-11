AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 20,597 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,597 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 1,501.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 15.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 536.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE:AA opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.64.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

