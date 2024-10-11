AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 24,130 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,130 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Greenbrier Companies worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $302,210.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,667.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.82. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $820.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

