AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 34,363 Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 367,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,363 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Holley were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Holley by 129.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,590,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,997 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Holley by 1,717.0% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 616,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 582,283 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Holley by 52.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 975,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 334,940 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Holley by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,123,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 306,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Holley during the 1st quarter worth about $937,000. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on HLLY shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Holley in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Holley from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Holley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.54.

Shares of NYSE HLLY opened at $2.73 on Friday. Holley Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $325.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.40 million. Holley had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.56%. Holley’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Holley Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

