AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 37,136 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,136 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 16.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 402,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 55,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 132,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 69.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 30,677 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.52). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $120.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

Further Reading

