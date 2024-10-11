AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 446 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Camden National by 89.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Camden National in the second quarter worth $349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Camden National by 43.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Camden National in the second quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Camden National in the second quarter worth $757,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAC opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Camden National Co. has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $43.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.92.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Camden National had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Camden National from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens upped their price target on Camden National from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Camden National in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

