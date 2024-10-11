AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 6,239 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,239 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Caleres worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Caleres alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Caleres by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,133,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the first quarter worth $1,641,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the first quarter worth $236,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Caleres by 792.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 67,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres Price Performance

NYSE:CAL opened at $31.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average of $36.06. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $44.51.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.37). Caleres had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $683.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Caleres from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caleres

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $176,891.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $176,891.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $605,060.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,417.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.