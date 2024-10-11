AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 7,368 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,368 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,354,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,644,000 after purchasing an additional 161,679 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of RUSHA opened at $50.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $56.64. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.90%. Rush Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 18.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Rush Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $2,152,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,371,226.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $232,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,597.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $2,152,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,371,226.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,875 shares of company stock worth $3,422,554. Corporate insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

