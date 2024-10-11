AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $1,450,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 121,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,016 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $51.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.28. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $85.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSCC. StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen raised Lattice Semiconductor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,771.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

