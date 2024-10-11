Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 20.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $133,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 37.31, a current ratio of 37.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.69 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.83%.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.