Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $110.00. The stock had previously closed at $113.09, but opened at $115.72. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Arch Capital Group shares last traded at $114.03, with a volume of 204,495 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.07. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

