Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,727 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Archrock alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AROC. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in Archrock by 4,211.9% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 5,903,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,908,000 after buying an additional 5,766,237 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,875,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,343,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,389,000 after buying an additional 882,024 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Archrock by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,321,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,385,000 after purchasing an additional 849,750 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Archrock by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,332,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,514,000 after purchasing an additional 841,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AROC stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Archrock Announces Dividend

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Archrock had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $270.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.61 million. On average, analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AROC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archrock in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Archrock

About Archrock

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.