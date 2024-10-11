Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.40.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 22.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,061,000 after buying an additional 286,546 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $596,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 17,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

ARCT stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $555.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.61. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 41.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.98) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

