Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Down 0.5% After Insider Selling

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $402.66 and last traded at $404.97. Approximately 319,840 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,242,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $406.93.

Specifically, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.69, for a total transaction of $7,893,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,374.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.68, for a total value of $323,264.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,836,889.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $355.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co boosted its position in Arista Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

