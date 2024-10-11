Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in September

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Armanino Foods of Distinction stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.38. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67.
Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter.
Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.
