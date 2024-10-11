Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in September

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Price Performance

Shares of Armanino Foods of Distinction stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.38. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Dividend Announcement

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

Featured Stories

