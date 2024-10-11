Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Short Interest Up 139.2% in September

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,800 shares, an increase of 139.2% from the September 15th total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Artemis Gold Price Performance

Artemis Gold stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Artemis Gold has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95.

About Artemis Gold

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company holds equity ownership interest in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focus on exploration and development of gold properties in Bulgaria. It holds 100% interest in the Blackwater Gold Project located in central British Columbia.

