Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Short Interest Up 139.2% in September

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,800 shares, an increase of 139.2% from the September 15th total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.
Artemis Gold Price Performance
Artemis Gold stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Artemis Gold has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95.
About Artemis Gold
