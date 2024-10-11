Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $5.61 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 51.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,416 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 37.2% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 15,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.7% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.7% in the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $122.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $481.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.58 and a 200-day moving average of $116.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.72.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

