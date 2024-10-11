Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Update

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Aspen Pharmacare Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:APNHY opened at $10.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81. Aspen Pharmacare has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $13.69.

Aspen Pharmacare Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.1202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

