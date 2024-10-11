Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.51% of Associated Capital Group worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AC opened at $36.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.49 million, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $37.15.

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 246.48%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Associated Capital Group’s previous None dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

