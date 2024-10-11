Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 269.5% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Get Astellas Pharma alerts:

Astellas Pharma Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ALPMY opened at $11.84 on Friday. Astellas Pharma has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 169.14 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Astellas Pharma will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.