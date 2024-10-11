Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,000 shares, a growth of 569.5% from the September 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARGGY opened at $1.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $3.09.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and brand licensing and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

