Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,000 shares, a growth of 569.5% from the September 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARGGY opened at $1.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $3.09.
About Aston Martin Lagonda Global
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aston Martin Lagonda Global
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.