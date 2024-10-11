Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Atico Mining Trading Up 9.5 %
OTCMKTS ATCMF opened at $0.12 on Friday. Atico Mining has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.
About Atico Mining
