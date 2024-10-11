Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Atico Mining Trading Up 9.5 %

OTCMKTS ATCMF opened at $0.12 on Friday. Atico Mining has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

