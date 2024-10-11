Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 177,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II makes up about 1.0% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 1.62% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $12.60.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services industry and mobility sector.

