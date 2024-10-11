Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.79 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelly Financial Services LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 236,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,258,000 after buying an additional 15,888 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 85,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.29.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $172.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.62 and a 200 day moving average of $172.06. The company has a market capitalization of $236.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.43 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.66%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.