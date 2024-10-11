AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Shares Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.09. 4,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 42,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.
AUO Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38.
AUO Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.1979 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th.
AUO Company Profile
AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.
