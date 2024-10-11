Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Update

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the September 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Get Aura Systems alerts:

Aura Systems Price Performance

Aura Systems stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29. Aura Systems has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.49.

About Aura Systems

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.