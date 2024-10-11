Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Update

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the September 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Aura Systems Price Performance
Aura Systems stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29. Aura Systems has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.49.
About Aura Systems
