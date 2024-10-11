Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Up 365.5% in September

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,700 shares, an increase of 365.5% from the September 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AVLNF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The company has a market cap of $20.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.49.
Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile
