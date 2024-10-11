Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Up 365.5% in September

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,700 shares, an increase of 365.5% from the September 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS AVLNF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The company has a market cap of $20.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

