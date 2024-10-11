Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Holdings Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Aveanna Healthcare were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 44,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 8,377,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,859,000 after acquiring an additional 578,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

AVAH opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $888.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $504.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVAH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $1.70 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

