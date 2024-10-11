AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPTW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a growth of 6,280.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AvePoint Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AvePoint stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61. AvePoint has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.07.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

