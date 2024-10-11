Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock Position Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 460,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 91,873 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 28.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 6.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Bioservices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $648.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 101.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

