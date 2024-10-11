Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Stake Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Avista worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,365,000 after purchasing an additional 346,540 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Avista in the second quarter worth approximately $7,130,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avista in the second quarter worth approximately $6,506,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Avista by 10.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,904,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,701,000 after buying an additional 174,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Avista by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,526,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,460,000 after buying an additional 96,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $91,968.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,307.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AVA opened at $37.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $39.99.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Avista had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $390.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.84%.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

