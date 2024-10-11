Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Avnet by 35.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Avnet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Avnet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.67 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Avnet Increases Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

