Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 27,594 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 276,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

AXTA opened at $36.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXTA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

