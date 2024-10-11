Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $653,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.14, for a total transaction of $1,926,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,925,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,133,748.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.14, for a total transaction of $1,926,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,925,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,133,748.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 47,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.07, for a total value of $18,928,911.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,983,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,729,666.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 370,172 shares of company stock worth $136,562,182 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.38.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $428.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $375.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.29 and a fifty-two week high of $433.48.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

