Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Holdings Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Axos Financial worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 816.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 122.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

Axos Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $60.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.39. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $79.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.86.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.80. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $484.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $328,086.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,149 shares in the company, valued at $26,776,526.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.