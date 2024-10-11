B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.86 and traded as high as $2.98. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 12,836 shares trading hands.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOSC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 0.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 611,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 278.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. 15.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

