B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.86 and traded as high as $2.98. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 12,836 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.
