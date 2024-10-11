B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,910 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546,138 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,382,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,482 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,076,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,234,000 after acquiring an additional 443,033 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,615,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,463,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPST remained flat at $50.50 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,250. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

