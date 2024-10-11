Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in September

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Babcock International Group stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and integration of specialist systems for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

