Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in September

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Babcock International Group Price Performance
Babcock International Group stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62.
Babcock International Group Company Profile
