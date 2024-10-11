BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the September 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 537,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in BAE Systems by 16.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BAE Systems by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at about $682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $65.47 on Friday. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.6333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

