BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
BAIC Motor Stock Performance
BCCMY stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. BAIC Motor has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $3.23.
About BAIC Motor
