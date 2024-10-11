BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Get BAIC Motor alerts:

BAIC Motor Stock Performance

BCCMY stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. BAIC Motor has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $3.23.

About BAIC Motor

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and after-sale services passenger vehicles in the People’s Republic of China. The company also provides engines, powertrain, power batteries, transmissions, new energy reducers, and other parts. In addition, it engages in car financing; and project investment and investment management.

Receive News & Ratings for BAIC Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAIC Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.