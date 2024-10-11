Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives $7.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on BHC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bausch Health Companies

Insider Activity at Bausch Health Companies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Seana Carson sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $83,027.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,579.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 401,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,599,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,363 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 88,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 742.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.