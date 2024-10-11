Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives $7.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.33.
A number of analysts have commented on BHC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 401,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,599,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,363 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 88,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.77.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 742.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.
