Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BTE opened at C$4.44 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.85 and a 52 week high of C$6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.04 billion. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 11.92%.

Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is -13.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baytex Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Chadwick Kalmakoff acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.18 per share, with a total value of C$50,160.00. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

