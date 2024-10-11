Bellway (LON:BWY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,783.29 ($36.43) and traded as high as GBX 3,130 ($40.96). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 3,008 ($39.37), with a volume of 313,531 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($47.77) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,368 ($44.08) price target on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
