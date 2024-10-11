Bellway (LON:BWY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,783.29 ($36.43) and traded as high as GBX 3,130 ($40.96). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 3,008 ($39.37), with a volume of 313,531 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($47.77) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,368 ($44.08) price target on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Bellway Trading Up 0.2 %

About Bellway

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,037.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,783.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,671.11, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

See Also

