BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (TSE:HUV) Shares Up 2.2% – What’s Next?

BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (TSE:HUV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.80 and last traded at C$9.74. Approximately 58,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 148,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.53.

BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.73.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.