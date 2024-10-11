Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Holdings Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,705 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BILI. XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,632,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth $1,421,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 310,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 119,747 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at about $951,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILI stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $31.77.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.44%. Bilibili’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BILI shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

