Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TECH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $72.98 on Friday. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $85.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.26.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Techne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 674.2% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth approximately $469,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 51.5% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 46,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

